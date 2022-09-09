‘Abortion Care’ Startup Provides Abortion Pills to Women Before They Become Pregnant

An “abortion care” company is reportedly selling pills meant to terminate pregnancies to women before they become pregnant.

The company, Choix, pronounced “choice,” is selling abortion-inducing pills to women who are not pregnant to “allay anxiety around access to abortion,” CBS News reported. The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Advance provision is the same medication, it's just providing the pills in case a patient needs them in the future and decides to use them," Choix co-founder and chief executive officer Cindy Adam told CBS. She added that providing the pills gives women “peace of mind” to know that they can terminate if a pregnancy were to occur.

"Our experience has been that for some people, the period between finding out that they're pregnant and receiving abortion pills in the mail or the wait time associated with in-person care can be extremely stressful," Adam said. "And that's compounded by the current legal and logistical challenges people face. This helps reduce those barriers."

Reportedly, to obtain abortion pills for future usem Choix patients need to fill out a five-question form on the company’s website. If the patient is approved, they are mailed mifepristone and misoprostol. The former cuts off nutrients allowing the unborn baby to grow and the latter expels the pregnancy from the woman’s body.

The pills are sold on a “sliding scale” and cost between $175 and $289 per prescription. Adam told CBS that the company received inquiries from mothers trying to obtain the pills for their college-aged daughters. The company only sends pills to the person requesting them.

If the patients becomes pregnant, they are asked to return to Choix for a “telehealth” abortion consultation. They never meet a doctor in-person. A February 2022 analysis from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found that more than half of abortions anymore are done through medication abortion rather than surgical.

Rebecca covered late last year how the Biden administration allowed abortion-inducing drugs to be permanently available to women without an in-person doctor’s visit. Obtaining the drugs online, a woman may not be sure of the safety or authenticity of the drugs or know if she’s experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

And, as Rebecca noted, this abortion method carries with it four times the complications of surgical abortions. Side effects and risks associated with this method include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, fever/chills, and headaches. The bleeding may last for weeks after the abortion. Some studies have found 10 percent of women face incomplete abortions at 9 weeks gestation. This can lead to death from infection if the remaining fetal parts or tissue are not properly removed.