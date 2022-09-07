Trans Woman Reportedly Kicked Out of Florida Nightclub After Using Women’s Restroom

A biological male transgender woman was reportedly kicked out of a Florida nightclub for using the women’s restroom.

Piper Ayers, a transgender woman, went to Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral, Florida with “a group of LGBTQ friends. Ayers was told after using the women’s restroom to use the men’s restroom, local outlet NBC2 News reported.

Ayers’ friend questioned the security guards, who said “they don’t allow men to use the women’s restroom.”

“So we went and talked to the manager, and the only thing he could say is what it says on your ID,” Ayers told the outlet. The sex on Ayers’ ID is listed as male.

Ayers’ friend, Sean Kelliher, told security that Ayers “is a woman” and “not a drag queen or cross-dresser.”

“This is a trans girl and you need to treat her as a lady,” Kelliher reportedly said.

“The next thing you know, they grab a hold of me and start shoving me out the front door,” Ayers said. Dixie Roadhouse did not respond to NBC2’s requests for comment.





Last month, Townhall reported how an 80-year-old woman was banned from a community pool run by her local YMCA after demanding a biological man transgender employee leave the women’s restroom.

The woman, Julie Jaman, told Seattle radio host Dori Monson that she was showering in the women’s restroom at Port Townsend’s Mountain View Pool when she heard a man’s voice in the restroom.

“I looked over and saw a man in a woman’s bathing suit watching maybe four or five little girls pulling down their suits in order to use the toilets,” Jaman said. “And I told that man to get out right now.”

Another employee told Jaman that she was being “discriminatory” and banned her from the pool indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Matt covered how biological male transgender swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team in previous seasons. In an interview with Daily Mail, one of Thomas’ female teammates said that Thomas used the women’s locker room.

“It’s [the locker room] definitely awkward because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,” the swimmer told Daily Mail. She added that the swimmers raised concerns over the situation to their coaches.

“Multiple swimmers have raised it, multiple different times,” she said. “But we were basically told that we could not ostracize Lia by not having her in the locker room and that there’s nothing we can do about it, that we basically have to roll over and accept it, or we cannot use our own locker room.”

In June, I interviewed women’s rights activist Kara Dansky at a rally in Washington, D.C. commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Dansky is the president of the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International and the author of "The Abolition of Sex: How the ‘Transgender’ Agenda Harms Women and Girls.” She told me how she’s “extremely dissapointed” in how the Biden administration and Democrats are erasing women and girls by pushing for “sex” to include “gender identity” in federal law.

"Speaking solely for myself, I'm a lifelong Democrat. And I'm extremely disappointed in the current administration's attack on women's rights by redefining sex to include gender identity throughout federal administrative law," Dansky said. "It would be a travesty to try to redefine the word 'sex' for Title IX purposes, to include the nebulous, vague, and incoherent concept of gender identity."

"There's a bill pending in the Senate right now, called the 'Equality Act,' which would be a disaster for women and girls because it would redefine sex to include gender identity throughout federal civil rights law," she added.