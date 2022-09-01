New Mexico to Build $10 Million Abortion Clinic Near Texas Border

New Mexico will construct a $10 million abortion clinic near the Texas border, pro-abortion Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said Wednesday.

Grisham signed an executive order designating the millions of dollars for the new abortion clinic, which will be located in Dona Ana County. In addition the order requires the Department of Health to develop a detailed plan to expand abortion access to “rural and underserved parts of the state,” according to a press release from Grisham’s office.

“As more states move to restrict and prohibit access to reproductive care, New Mexico will continue to not only protect access to abortion, but to expand and strengthen reproductive health care throughout the state,” Grisham said in a statement.

In June, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision paved the way for several pro-life states to pass trigger laws protecting the unborn. Many abortion clinics in red states have gone out of business. States like New Mexico and California are preparing for a spike in abortions as a result. This week, reports broke that California lawmakers are preparing to spend $20 million to help pregnant women travel from pro-life states to get abortions as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) plan to boost the state’s “abortion infrastructure.”

Texas, specifically, enacted a trigger law making abortion a felony in the state. It took effect last week. Last year, the state had enacted a law banning abortion after fetal heartbeat detection. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health made the decision to close its Texas clinics and move to New Mexico. Whole Women’s Health had previously challenged the six-week ban at the Supreme Court.

Also moving to New Mexico is Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Dobbs case. Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics are closing their doors, but have not publicized where the clinics will relocate.

Last week, Texas Rep Chip Roy (R) told Townhall that the idea that life begins at conception is "fundamental" and that unborn Americans deserve to be protected.