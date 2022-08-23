Yelp to Flag Listings for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

Online review and reservation service Yelp is adding a consumer notice to listings for pregnancy centers that do not offer abortions. The policy change is the next step in the company’s pro-abortion agenda.

Axios reported Tuesday that Yelp’s notice will be added to both faith-based and non-faith based clinics that do not offer abortions. In an email, Noorie Malik, Yelp’s vice president of user operations, said that crisis pregnancy centers are “unjust” and “misleading.”

"After learning about the misleading nature of crisis pregnancy centers back in 2018, I’m grateful Yelp stands behind these efforts to provide consumers with access to reliable information about reproductive health services," Malik told Axios in an email.

"It has always felt unjust to me that there are clinics in the U.S. that provide misleading information or conduct deceptive tactics to steer pregnant people away from abortion care if that’s the path they choose to take," Malik added.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser slammed Yelp’s move in a statement on Tuesday.

“Shame on Big Tech companies like Yelp for colluding with the abortion lobby in their war on compassionate pregnancy help. Discriminatory labels are not meant to inform, but to scare women away from receiving the support and resources they need,” Dannenfelser said. “If Big Tech’s labels were truthful, they’d highlight all the real services pregnancy centers provide that Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry don’t, such as such as diapers, formula, clothing, strollers, parenting and childbirth classes, education and career help, and much more – typically free of charge.”

Townhall covered in April how Yelp unveiled a new policy to help cover expenses for employees and their spouses who travel out-of-state to get an abortion. This was announced before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Miriam Warren, the company’s chief diversity officer, told The New York Times in April that she is not concerned about how the program will be received.

“The ability to control your reproductive health, and whether or when you want to extend your family, is absolutely fundamental to being able to be successful in the workplace,” she said.

Poll numbers released Tuesday from The 85 Fund showed that 64 percent of Americans support the public funding of pregnancy centers that do not perform abortions. This figure included 70 percent of respondents who are Democrats.

After respondents learned more about pregnancy resources centers, overall support increased to 74 percent. The number of Democrats who supported public funding to these centers grew to 73 percent.

Townhall covered this month how Washington, D.C.-based Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center has been subjected to attacks from pro-abortion advocates. Janet Durig, executive director of the center, said that vandals spray-painted the building with slogans like “Jane says revenge.”

“The center’s been here 37 years. It’s been in this building 25. In 25 years, we never had any vandalism,” Durig told Townhall.

“This is not a pleasant thing to have happened, but there’s a lot of people out there that are supportive of the work we do, understand the work we do, and cared enough to take time to let me know that,” she added.

The 85 Fund’s poll found that 80 percent of respondents believe that those who engage in acts of vandalism and violence against pregnancy centers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“These organizations exist to accompany pregnant and parenting women through whatever circumstances they may be facing, offering widely respected care and resources,” Jill Stanek, Community Outreach Director for pro-life organization Her PLAN said. “Supporting this life-affirming safety net by connecting assistance providers across seven categories of care is the goal of Her PLAN.”