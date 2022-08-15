Longtime Dem Rep Says Biden Is Not Running for Reelection in 2024

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D) said “off the record” in an interview published on Saturday that President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024.

Maloney made the remark on August 1 in an interview with The New York Times. During the interview, she was asked a series of yes-or-no questions from the Times’ editorial board. The questions centered around the Supreme Court, members of Congress and President Biden.

Eleanor Randolph: So, Congresswoman, we have five yes-or-no questions. And we’ve asked people not to elaborate, just to say yes or no. So the first one is, do you think we should expand the Supreme Court? Yes. Eleanor Randolph: Do you think we should end the filibuster? Yes. Eleanor Randolph: Should there be term limits for members of Congress? No. Eleanor Randolph: Should there be an age limit for members of Congress? Members of Congress have a term limit. It’s called an election every two years. We have a term limit. No one else has to run. Eleanor Randolph: So that’s a no? Is that a no? Yeah, we have a term limit. We have to run for election. It’s difficult. Eleanor Randolph: Should President Biden run again? Off the record, he’s not running again. Jyoti Thottam: Not off the record. On the record. On the record? No, he should not run again.

Maloney was first elected to Congress in 1992. She represented New York’s 14th congressional district until 2013. Since 2013, she has represented New York’s 12th congressional district. She told the Times that the 1992 Supreme Court abortion case Planned Parenthood v. Casey helped get her elected and that Republicans and Democrats are “neck-and-neck” in the polls right now due to the landmark Dobbs decision.

Jyoti Thottam: So, just to begin. I know none of us know what the midterms will look like in the end. But we are looking at the possibility of a Republican-controlled Congress after this year. What do you think you would like to pursue, like a big idea, on a bipartisan basis? Well, may I say that the internal polls are showing that we’re neck-and-neck with them, which is great news. If I could just share, briefly, that I announced for Congress in 1992, when the Casey decision came out, restricting Roe. And I’m feeling the same. I challenged — I was with Bella Abzug and Geraldine Ferraro, they were attacking the Supreme Court and [George H.W.] Bush — and I announced for Congress. I never thought I could beat a 14-year incumbent Republican. But I did. And it was because of the spirit of the electorate that were so angry at them putting restrictions on Roe. Now they’re not putting restrictions. They’re bulldozing it into the ground. I’ve never seen such a downward turn of rights for women. And any person who’s thinking when they see those three Supreme Court decisions, I believe is going to go out and vote Democratic. So I don’t concede that we are going to lose.

Maloney tweeted earlier this month that she would "absolutely" support Biden if he decides to run for office again. The tweet came after CNN reported that she said during a debate that Biden will not run again.

I will absolutely support President Biden, if he decides to run for re-election.



Biden’s leadership securing historic investments for healthcare, climate & economic justice prove once again why he is the strong and effective leader we need right now. ?? — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) August 3, 2022

In the debate, Maloney reportedly said that she "[doesn't] believe he's [Biden] running for reelection."

Townhall covered last week how ABC panelists discussed if Biden would run again in 2024. There was consensus among the group that Vice President Kamala Harris would not be the “heir apparent” in the event Biden does not run for reelection.

In addition, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to say in a recent interview on CNN’s State of the Union if she would endorse Biden in 2024.

“I just want to ask about President Biden, he is saying he’s going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?” Dana Bash asked AOC.

“If the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, in focused on winning this majority [in 2022] right now,” AOC answered. She deviated from Bash’s question, saying “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

“I think if the president has a vision and that’s something, certainly, we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes,” AOC added.

“That’s not a yes,” Bash replied.

“I think we should endorse when we get to it, but I believe that the president’s been doing a very good job so far. And, should he run again? I think that we’ll take a look at it,” AOC said. “Right now, I think we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”