Woke School District Adopts Radical ‘Trans-Affirming’ Agenda to Break Down ‘the Gender Binary’

Townhall reported last month about a study released by UCLA's Williams Institute that claims 0.5 percent of all American adults, 1.3 million people, identify as "transgender." This contains 300,000 youth ages 13 to 17 that identify with a gender that is different than the sex they were assigned at birth.

The data from UCLA's study was collected from 2017 to 2020 and contained data from surveys carried out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On "Transgender Day of Visibility" in March, Townhall covered how two Biden administration agencies released guidance promoting "gender-affirming" health care for minors. This includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments and sex reassignment surgery.

A new piece published last week revealed how one of America's largest school districts is promoting a "trans-affirming" curriculum for students, some as young as kindergarten.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which serves more than 600,000 among 1,000 schools, unveiled gender-theory instructors to work on the "breakdown of the gender binary" in schools and use pronouns like "they," "ze" and "tree" to make the schools "queer all school year," City Journal reported Wednesday.

According to documents published by the Journal, the school district has an entire "trans-affirming" academic calendar for children as young as kindergarten. Christopher Rufo, who authored the piece, explained how students are encouraged to explore different "sexual identities."

Los Angeles Unified has gone all-in on “trans-affirming” indoctrination. The Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity department has flooded the district with teaching materials, including, for example, videos from the consulting firm Woke Kindergarten encouraging five-year-olds to experiment with gender pronouns such as “they,” “ze,” and “tree” and to adopt nonbinary gender identities that “feel good to you.” The district requires teachers to use a student’s desired name and pronoun and to keep the student’s gender identity a secret from parents if the student so desires. In other words, Los Angeles public schools can facilitate a child’s transition from one gender to another without notifying parents. And the district is far from neutral: it actively celebrates sexual identities such as “pansexual,” “sexually fluid,” “queer,” “same-gender-loving,” and “asexual,” and gender identities such as “transgender,” “genderqueer,” “agender,” “bigender,” “gender nonconforming,” “gender expansive,” “gender fluid,” and “two-spirit.”

In addition, the school asks teachers to adapt the "principle of intersectionality" and to avoid using gendered phrases, such as "ladies and gentleman" and "boys and girls."

In another training program, titled “Queering Culture & Race,” the Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity office encouraged teachers to adopt the principle of intersectionality, a key tenet of critical race theory, and apply it to the classroom. First, administrators asked teachers to identify themselves by race, gender, and sexual orientation, and to consider their position on the identity hierarchy. The district then encouraged teachers to “avoid gendered expressions” in the classroom, including “boys and girls” and “ladies and gentlemen,” which, according to queer theory, are vestiges of the oppressive gender binary. Administrators also warned teachers that they might have to work against the families of their minority students, especially black students, regarding sexuality. “The Black community often holds rigid and traditional views of sexual orientation and gender expression,” the presenters claimed. “Black LGBTQ youth experience homophobia and transphobia from their familial communities.”

During a week-long event last school year, children were given free "trans-affirming" clothing.

In a week-long conference last fall, titled “Standing with LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and Families,” administrators hosted workshops with presentations on “breaking the [gender] binary,” providing children with “free gender affirming clothing,” understanding “what your queer middle schooler wants you to know,” and producing “counter narratives against the master narrative of mainstream white cis-heteropatriarchy society.” The narrative follows the standard academic slop: white, cisgender, heterosexual men have built a repressive social structure, divided the world into the false binary of man and woman, and used this myth to oppress racial and sexual minorities. Religion, too, is a mechanism of repression. During the conference, the district highlighted how teachers can “respond to religious objections” to gender ideology and promoted materials on how students can be “Muslim and Trans.”

"The implicit cynicism of the district's gender-ideology instruction is sickening: highly educated, well-paid bureaucrats promote fashionable academic programming that will do nothing to provide a basic education for these children or help them move up the economic and social ladder," Rufo wrote of the Los Angeles Unified's curriculum. "It will only keep them trapped in a morass of confusion, fatalism, and resentment—while the bureaucrats keep collecting their paychecks."

On "Transgender Day of Visibility," the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network, which is a branch of the HHS, released a document called "Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care." The document promoted "gender-affirming" care for minors.

"Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice," the NCTSN document stated. "It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones." It added that "gender-affirming care should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for the children's well-being." This guidance came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made headlines for ordering investigations into the parents of transgender children for child abuse.