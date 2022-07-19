California School District Faces Backlash Over Proposal to Open Planned Parenthood Clinic at High School

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District in Los Angeles, California is facing backlash after reports broke this week that the school district is planning to open a Planned Parenthood clinic on school premises.

According to a proposal from the school board, the clinic would be located on the premises of the school and would provide services “relevant to the reproductive health system.” This includes physical examinations, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, prescription and dispensing of contraceptives and insertion of IUDs.

Planned Parenthood is America’s leading abortion provider. While the proposal does not list abortion as a service that will be available at school clinic, it states that it “may make referrals to other health centers operated by Provider for services not offered at the Schools.”

Under the “Parental Consent and Notification” section, it states that “Provider and District acknowledge that under California law minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification.”

On Monday, parents protested outside of the school board meeting when the proposal was being considered, according to Fox News.

In a statement, the school board announced that they will postpone discussion of the Planned Parenthood clinic.

"The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education will postpone discussion of Board Agenda Item #12a regarding the Planned Parenthood clinic at John Glenn High School. As a result, action will not be taken this evening during the regularly scheduled Board Meeting. The Board of Education and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District has no further comment at this time," the district said in the statement Monday afternoon.

Townhall reported last week how several universities in the Golden State will reportedly provide medication abortion pills on campus beginning next year. Medication abortion pills terminate a pregnancy if taken early in a pregnancy.

Newsweek claimed that the “offering abortion pills on college campuses will put less of a strain on abortion clinics across California,” adding that “those clinics will have more appointments for people seeking care in areas where abortion access is limited and for people coming from states where abortion is illegal.”