DOJ Is Reportedly Paying $1.5 Million for 'Transgender Programming Curriculum' in Prisons

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is reportedly paying $1.5 million for "transgender programming curriculum" in US prisons.

According to Fox News Digital, the BOP's Office of Public Affairs said that "The Change Companies" is developing the curriculum for "transgender federal inmates" that "teaches techniques to seek support for mental health concerns and skills to advocate for phyiscal, emotional, and sexual health and safety."

"The BOP provides services and programs tailored to address the needs of the transgender population," the BOP told Fox in a statement. "By entering into a contract with The Change Companies, the BOP is able to expand program offerings for transgender inmates."

The Change Companies' website boasts its partnership with the BOP on its homepage. According to the contract summary on the government's website, the development phase of the transgender curriculum should be finished by Sept. 30.

"Through this engagement, the vendor has been tasked to develop transgender-specific programming to be implemented at all BOP institutions nationwide," the statement to Fox continued. "These include three programs focused on reentry, transition acceptance, and a support group to assist transgender inmates in addressing reentry needs and managing identity concerns. The vendor is in the process of creating these programs, which will include full curricula and facilitator's guides, the use of instructional workbooks, and videos."

The BOP also published a "Transgender Offender Manual," which teaches prison staff how to deal "with the unique issues that arise when working with transgender inmates."

The manual outlines policies about "mis-gendering" transgender inmates.

"Staff interacting with inmates who have a CMA assignment of transgender, shall either use the authorized gender-neutral communication with inmates (e.g., by the legal last name or "Inmate" last name) or the pronouns associated with the inmate's identified gender. Deliberately and repeatedly mis-gendering an inmate is not permitted," the manual states. It also says that institutions should consider using "available body scanning" technology with transgender inmates instead of visual searches.

In March, on "Transgender Day of Visibility," Townhall reported how the Biden administration announced a new transgender equity plan that included advancing the TSA body scanners to "improve the customer experience of transgender travelers who have previously been required to undergo additional screening due to alarms in sensitive areas."

In April, Matt covered how a "transgender" inmate at a women's prison in New Jersey impregnated two female inmates. Women's rights activist Kara Dansky said in an interview with Tucker Carlson shortly after that the scenario "shoots a hole right through the trope that trans women are women."