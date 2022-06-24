Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Abortion Attorneys General Ahead of Roe Overturn

Pro-abortion Vice President Kamala Harris convened with several Democratic attorneys general to discuss how abortion laws will play out at the state level if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Coincidentally, the meeting came one day prior to the Supreme Court releasing its ruling overturning landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Reuters reported how Harris said the meetings were to discuss how attorneys general will issue guidance to their constituents so that they “know their rights” regarding abortion. Following Roe’s overturn, the issue of abortion now goes back to the states.

"We will start preliminary discussions about how state attorneys general have power, may have the power at the very least to issue guidance to ensure that people of their state know their rights, that they have the power to assess and potentially challenge the constitutionality of laws that are being passed in their state," Harris said. She said for those attorneys general that have the jurisdiction around criminal prosecution in their states, their discussion will focus on how they can direct enforcement resources in a way that ensures the safety and well-being of those impacted. The White House meeting, reported first by Reuters, offers a peek into the preparations underway before the ruling comes out and ahead of the state-level abortion battles that are widely expected to play out. The meeting was attended by the attorneys general of Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington state. State attorneys general have considerable influence over rules in their state and Democratic attorneys general have pledged to hold the line if Roe falls. They are expected to have unprecedented influence over the future of abortion access and will form the first line of defense for the Biden administration fighting to preserve abortion rights at the state level.

Townhall covered how several elected pro-abortion attorneys have come forward stating they will not enforce pro-life laws. This includes Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who both said in recent months they will not enforces their state’s pre-Roe anti-abortion laws that go into effect if Roe is indeed overturned.

The case that overruled Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The case surrounds a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who filed an amicus brief defending her state's 15-week abortion and urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe and Casey, issued a statement applauding the decision.