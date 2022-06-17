Pro-Life Gov. Noem Reacts to Abortions Halting in South Dakota

Pro-life GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota reacted to news this week that Planned Parenthood has halted abortions in the state as it awaits a decision from the United States Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Abortions have stopped in South Dakota," Noem tweeted. "We have prayed for this day, and now it is here."

Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here.



Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.https://t.co/dlBs6sd7R8 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 16, 2022

Townhall reported Thursday how USA Today-affiliated outlet Argus Leader wrote that Emily Bisek, the vice president of strategic communications for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said that its clinic in Souix Falls is open for birth control and family planning care, but not abortions. Bisek added that women seeking abortions in South Dakota already may have needed to travel out-of-state to obtain one due to laws due to laws that already exist.

"We can't in good faith schedule patients for abortions when they would have to go out of state anyway," Bisek told the Argus Leader on Wednesday. The pause in abortion services is expected to send an influx of patients to neighboring states.

Planned Parenthood's decision to stop abortions in South Dakota for the time being comes as the country awaits a ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. A draft opinion from the case, which involves a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi, was leaked last month and showed the justices ready to overturn Roe. The ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

Townhall reported how South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, unveiled a proposal earlier this year to outlaw all abortions in the state. She previously signaled support for a “heartbeat” abortion law in the state, similar to one Texas enacted last year. She signed an executive order in September last year restricting telemedicine abortions. She defended the order in an interview shortly after.

“Everybody knows that I’m pro-life and do not support any kind of abortions,” Noem said in the interview. “But, here what the Biden administration is doing is trying to put forward abortion on demand. And we’re going to stop them and make sure that that’s not available in our state.”