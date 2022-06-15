Report Shows How Many Biological Male ‘Transgender’ Prisoners in California Are Housed in Women’s Prisons

The issue of biological male “transgender” women infiltrating women’s sports has dominated the news cycle for months. However, reports in recent weeks show that several transgender women in prison are trying to live in women’s facilities. A report dropped this week shows how many biological males who “identify” as women live in women’s prisons in California.

The Daily Signal reported Tuesday that California’s prison population includes 1,115 biological males who “identify” as women. The numbers were pulled from the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Oversight Project at The Heritage Foundation.

The Signal added that the California State Assembly passed legislation called the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act that took effect the beginning of this year. It allows incarcerated “transgender” persons to request to be housed and searched in a manner aligned with their “gender identity.”

As of May 23, 1,549 state inmates identified as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex, according to the corrections department. That means the 1,115 who are biological males identifying as women make up the largest subset of that group of inmates. Also as of May 23, a total of 342 biological male inmates who identified as women had requested to be transferred to a women’s prison. Of them, 39 were approved for transfer to a female institution, according to the corrections department. Another 14 were denied a transfer and 28 changed their minds about making the move, the agency said. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “is committed to continuing to fully implement” the new law and to “safely housing everyone in its facilities,” spokesperson Terry Thornton told The Daily Signal in an email. “This is important as national data shows transgender people experience the highest rates of sexual victimization inside prisons and jails,” Thornton said.

Reportedly, a women’s advocacy group sued the state of California in November to overturn a law allowing biological male “transgender” inmates to be housed in women’s prisons after a female inmate was raped in a prison by a “transgender woman with a penis.”

Townhall reported this week that a biological male transgender inmate in Minnesota sued to be transferred to a women’s prison.

In April, Matt covered how a biological male “transgender” inmate at a women’s prison in New Jersey impregnated two female inmates. The Daily Mail noted that the prison housed over 20 transgender inmates.

After the news broke, women’s rights activist Kara Dansky appeared in an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” where she slammed the prison for housing biological male “transgender” inmates.

“The story that’s happening in New Jersey is obviously horrible for so many reasons. We need to not have men being housed in women’s prisons,” Dansky said in the interview.

“But, a couple takeaways from this that I just want to point out are first of all, the state is not getting away with this by telling its residents that they are housing men in women’s prisons. What are doing, of course, is they are telling the residents that they are housing so-called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ in women’s prisons, suggesting that there is some sort of subcategory that is called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ and it’s not true. The fact of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that ‘trans women are women,” Dansky added.