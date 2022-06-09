Abortion

Video Shows Secret Service Agent Tackling Pro-Abortion Protester Who Approached Biden’s Motorcade

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Jun 09, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A video circulating this week shows a pro-abortion protester getting tackled by members of the Secret Service after walking into President Biden’s motorcade. 

In the video, the woman protesting walks across a crosswalk on a closed road in Los Angeles as Biden’s motorcade passes through. A megaphone in hand, she shouted “an abortion ban will not stop abortions – only safe ones!”

As the woman walked closer to the motorcade, a secret service agent tackled her to the ground. “Get the f*** off me!” she can be heard screaming. She ripped the agent’s cap and eyeglasses off in the process. She repeated her pro-abortion remarks as she was put in handcuffs. 

Fox News reported that Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service issued a statement after the woman’s arrest.

"Shortly after 5 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles," the statement said. "As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Biden is pro-abortion and said on Jimmy Kimmel’s program on Wednesday that he is considering executive action to protect abortion access in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

“It’s just ridiculous, in my view,” he went on. “I don’t think the country will stand for it, and I think what we’re going to have to do, there’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking into that right now.” He added that he thinks the decision could create a “mini revolution.”

Most Popular