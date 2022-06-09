Biden Is Weighing Executive Orders on Abortion Rights

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden told television host Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that he is considering signing an executive order to protect abortion in the event the United States Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. This comes after a leaked draft opinion from the Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization showed the Justices poised to overturn Roe.

“I think if the Court overrules Roe v. Wade and does what its draft –”

“Well, we fear they will,” Kimmel interjected.

“Well, if that occurs, I think we have to, we have to legislate it. We have to make sure we pass legislation making it a law, that is, the federal government says ‘this is how it works,’” Biden said. He then argued that the right to birth control would be next.

“This is just going to be the beginning, by the way,” Biden continued. “There’s a whole range of things that are at stake here if when we talk about eliminating Roe v. Wade.”

“It’s just ridiculous, in my view,” he went on. “I don’t think the country will stand for it, and I think what we’re going to have to do, there’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking into that right now.” He added that he thinks the decision could create a “mini revolution.”

“If they [the Supreme Court] overrule Roe v. Wade, and the state of California won’t do it, but other states say, ‘You cannot do the following, and it’s a law you can’t cross the border,’ all the things that some states have, then you got to make sure you vote. You got to vote and let people know what the devil you think,” he added.

This week, Townhall reported how more than 20 pro-abortion Democratic Senators signed a letter to Biden urging him to take executive action to protect abortion.

“Abortion access is under attack in the United States and already completely eliminated in swaths of the country. After decades of activism by Republican extremists, the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of settled law and eviscerating the right to a legal abortion,” the letter stated.

“Americans across the nation and at every level of government must stand up against this unprecedented assault on women and their right to make decisions about their own bodies and lives. But as President of the United States, you have the unique power to marshal the resources of the entire federal government to respond,” the letter continued. It called the judges who voted to overturn Roe “extremists.”

“Americans across the country are at risk of losing their fundamental rights, including their constitutional right to abortion protected for generations. They deserve no less than a whole-of-government response,” the letter concluded.