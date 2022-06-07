Pro-Abortion Democratic Challenger Files for Recount in Runoff Against Pro-Life Incumbent

Pro-abortion congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros, who is running for office for Texas’ 28th congressional district, has filed for recount after losing the Texas primary runoff to pro-life Democratic incumbant Rep. Henry Cuellar.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Cuellar has less than a 200 vote lead over Cisneros, who is an immigration lawyer. She is a former intern in his Washington, D.C. office and lost against him in 2020.

“Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 187 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, out of 45,429 ballots counted as of Monday night, according to an Associated Press count,” the report said.

On Twitter, Cisneros shared a statement to her followers.

“Our community isn’t done fighting, we are filing for a recount,” the statement read. “With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark difference for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.”

Townhall covered last month how pro-abortion politicians and organizations put their support behind Cisneros to unseat Cuellar due to his pro-life position. Cisneros was endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Emily’s List, Feminist Majority, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Cisneros said in a statement previously that Cuellar is “the last anti-choice Democrat in the House,” and said she would unseat him.

In December, Townhall covered how Cuellar told The New York Times that Vice President Kamala Harris ignored his concerns about the border crisis. Cuellar’s congressional district borders Mexico. Harris’ office did not return Cuellar’s phone calls when he reached out after learning that Harris was going to visit the border.