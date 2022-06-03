GOP Rep. Fires Back at Democrats Over Gun Control: ‘You Think We Don’t Have Hearts?’

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert fired back at House Democrats during a markup on Thursday over gun control. In his remarks, Gohmert slammed the Democrats for the way they have been pushing gun control in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two adults dead.

“I don’t think that it’s very effective for the children to have people on the side of the aisle to come here and accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder and that we put our right to kill over others’ right to live,” Gohmert opened his remarks.

“How dare you? You think we don’t have hearts?” he said.

“It’s just that when we look at the things that you’re doing, and you’re trying to do to America, we’ve seen the carnage. I mean for heaven’s sake, let’s take an example. Democrats control the major cities that have the worst murder rates. That’s right. Your ideas have been shown to get people killed. Are you here for the murders, the muderers, in Chicago? In Philadelphia and these other major cities? Cause you’re wanting to do nationally what is being done by Democrats in those big cities,” he elaborated.

“We care about people. We care about their lives,” he said. “We care deeply. How dare you. How dare you, you arrogant people attributing murder to those of us who want to do things to stop it because we’ve seen what your ideas do, they create more murder.”

Gohmert then fired off statistics from several major cities and their 2021 homicide rates.

“We’re not alleging you don’t care. We’re just telling you that your ideas have gotten people killed, not saved lives, for heaven’s sake. And then you want to be arrogant and accuse us of murder and of not caring?”



