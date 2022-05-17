An Increasing Number of Americans Believe ‘Trans Acceptance’ Has Gone Too Far

On Friday, the World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) released its official statement regarding its position on transgender athletes. The statement came months after a biological male swimmer, Will “Lia” Thomas, competed on the women’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three consecutive years. Thomas won races, including one at the NCAA swimming championships, competing against women. Several teammates, parents and even Caitlyn Jenner have come forward against Thomas’ participation against female athletes.

In a recent NBC News poll, 33 percent of people said “American society has gone too far in accepting transgender people.” A year ago, 26 percent of Americans said this. On the contrary, NBC's poll released Sunday showed that 35 percent of respondents said America “hasn’t gone far enough” in accepting transgender people. Twenty-five percent said it has “reached a reasonable balance.”

Other findings in the poll showed that 36 percent of Americans have positive attitudes toward the Supreme Court. Thirty-five percent of respondents surveyed had negative feelings toward the Supreme Court. The percentage of Americans supporting same-sex marriage has increased to 65 percent.

In the poll, only 39 percent of Americans approve of the way President Biden is handling his job as president. Over half, 56 percent, say they disapprove. Only 33 percent support the way Biden is handling the economy. Forty-one percent support the way Biden is handling the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sixty-five percent of adults surveyed said their family’s income is falling behind the cost of living. Cost of living was the top issue facing the country, followed by the economy, voting rights, abortion, and immigration.

The poll was conducted from May 5 to May 7 and surveyed 1,000 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error for the 790 registered voters surveyed is plus or minus 3.49 percentage points.