New Poll Asks Women if They Would Obtain an Illegal Abortion if Roe Is Overturned

Last week, pro-abortion activists went into a frenzy after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court published by Politico showed the Justices overturning Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973. If Roe is overturned, abortion laws would be decided by each state. Pro-abortion states like New York and California indicated they would expand abortion access, while several other states have “trigger laws” in place to restrict abortion following a Roe overturn.

A flash poll conducted by Generation Lab that was first provided to Axios this week asked women if they would obtain an illegal abortion if they had an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy.

The poll asked respondents, “if abortion were illegal and you had an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy, what would you do?”

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they would “find an abortion provider (even if not state-sanctioned).” Just over one third of respondents, 34 percent, said they would “have the baby.” Ten percent said they would “attempt to end the pregnancy at home.”

Forty-five percent of respondents “who identified as men” said they would take “additional precautions like using physical contraceptives more often if abortion were illegal.” Forty-three percent of men said they would not change anything, while 11 percent said they would be more likely to get a vasectomy.

In the poll, 49 percent of respondents said that abortion “should be legal in all cases.” Twenty-seven percent said it should be legal in “most” cases. Sixteen percent said it should be illegal in most cases and 8 percent said it should be illegal in all cases.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats attempted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would codify Roe protections into federal law. Townhall covered how Sen. Joe Manchin, a pro-life Democrat from West Virginia, voted with Republicans, 51-49, to not pass the legislation.

“Make no mistake,” Manchin told reporters. “It is not Roe v. Wade codification. It’s an expansion. It wipes 500 state laws off the books. It expands abortion.”

The poll surveyed 813 people ages 18 to 29 between May 5 and May 8. Broken down, 460 respondents were women and 353 were men.