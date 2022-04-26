New Book Claims Pelosi Said Obama is ‘Jealous’ of Biden

An upcoming book alleges that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that former President Barack Obama is “jealous” of President Joe Biden, according to excerpts obtained by Fox News Digital.

The book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, will hit the stands in May. It alleges Obama had “complicated feelings” about Biden becoming president after he served as Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017.

According to the book, which will be released next Tuesday, Obama and Biden spoke by phone "occasionally" at the outset of Biden’s presidency, and their conversations were "hardly the stuff of the tight brotherhood both men had sold to the country as a cheery political fable." "Nancy Pelosi, who spoke regularly with the former president, came away from her conversations with Obama during this period with a matter-of-fact diagnosis. She told a friend: ‘Obama is jealous of Biden,’" the book alleges. According to his adviser, Biden said, "I am confident that Barack is not happy with the coverage of this administration as more transformative than his," the book alleges. Despite the best-friend bond with Obama that Biden often touted on the campaign trail, lingering tensions between the two statesmen over their vastly different governing styles were exposed in an August 2020 Politico report. The Politico report said a number of anonymously sourced quotes from Obama leaked out throughout the 2020 Biden campaign where the former president allegedly expressed doubts about his former running mates’ fitness for office. "Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f--k things up," one Democrat who spoke to the former president recalled him saying.

Last month, I reported how excerpts of the book obtained by Politico claimed that first lady Jill Biden questioned why Vice President Kamala Harris was chosen as her husband’s running mate in the 2020 election. In addition, the excerpts showed that Harris felt “angst” over the portfolio she was given.

“Speaking in confidence with a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, the future First Lady posed a pointed question. There are millions of people in the United States, she began. Why, she asked, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?” Politico reported the book stated.

The excerpts obtained by Politico also claimed that Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield noted that Harris’ vice presidency “was not the first time in Harris’s political career that she had fallen short of sky-high expectations.”