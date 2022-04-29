New Book Claims Kyrsten Sinema Brags About Using Her 'Cleavage' to Persuade GOP Colleagues

Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema apparently is known to brag about her powers of persuasion over her Republican Senate colleagues with the help of her "cleavage," according to a forthcoming book by two reporters for The New York Times.

The curious anecdote from "This Will Not Pass," written by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, was first reported by The Washington Free Beacon after it says an advance copy of the book was "retrieved from a local dumpster."

Book retrieved by @FreeBeacon from area dumpster says Kyrsten Sinema openly boasts of the "extraordinary persuasive effect" her "cleavage" has on Republican men.https://t.co/bkFvvGRQCG pic.twitter.com/F98BVVgcta — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 28, 2022

As The Beacon's report on Martin and Burns' book reveals, "Sinema, they say, 'joked with Democrats about how easy it was for her to charm Republican men' and 'boasted knowingly to colleagues and aides that her cleavage had an extraordinary persuasive effect on the uptight men of the GOP.'"

It's no secret that Sinema — often joined by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia — has been a frequent thorn in the side of the leftist wing of her party and to President Biden's agenda, but apparently her work to build working relationships with Republicans across the aisle has been aided by her own...secret weapon, of sorts.

The book reviewed by The Beacon also revealed that Sinema is a confounding force to President Biden: "One person close to the president likened Biden's perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren's use of the viral-video app TikTok...He wanted to relate, but he just didn't quite get it."

Sinema has repeatedly defended the Senate's legislative filibuster against attempts by other Democrats to abolish the check on partisan power in the upper chamber, opposed portions of Biden's border policy that have proved disastrous for residents of her state, voted against a federal minimum wage, and resisted massive spending bills — including the latest attempt to pass a pared-down version of Biden's Build Back Better reconciliation.