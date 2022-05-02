2022 Elections
Biden’s Approval Rating Is Not Looking Good in One of America’s Bluest States

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: May 02, 2022 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

With the midterm elections now six months away, things aren't looking good for Democrats. Ballotpedia notes that 30 House Democrats will not seek reelection, one of which said the party is "facing extinction." A poll released on Sunday shows President Joe Biden's approval rating is underwater in a state he won by a landslide in the 2020 presidential election. 

A poll released this week by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe showed that 46 percent percent of voters said they approve of Biden's job performance as president. An additional 46 percent of voters said they disapprove. A mere 7 percent of voters were undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points. 

Thirty-seven percent of voters in the 18 to 35 age category approved of Biden's job as president. Forty-seven percent said they did not. Fifty percent of voters in the 36 to 45 age category said they disapprove of Biden's job performance. 

Broken down by political party, 95 percent of Republicans polled disapprove of Biden's job performance. Fifty-three percent of independents disapprove of Biden's performance.

Forty-seven percent of white voters, 48 percent of black voters and 42 percent of Hispanic voters approve of Biden’s job as president. 

In a statement shared via The Boston Globe, David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said that the findings of the poll serve as a foreshadowing of the 2022 midterm elections.

"If you're technically underwater in Massachusetts, that sends a powerful message to the country," Paleologos said. 

"When independents in Massachusetts are that negative on an incumbent Democratic president who won this state going away, one wonders what an independent swing-state voter in Ohio, Nevada, or New Hampshire is thinking," Paleologos added. "It poses a real challenge for the midterm elections for Democrats." 

Most Popular