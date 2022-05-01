Nancy Pelosi Meets With Zelensky in Kyiv

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this weekend.

In an official statement released Sunday, Pelosi wrote that the Congressional Delegation traveled to Kyiv to meet with the president and then to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda.

"Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine. Our meeting with President Zelenskyy began with him thanking the United States for the substantial assistance that we have provided. He conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin's diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package. Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression.

Our delegation will now continue our travels in Poland, where we will meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials. We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts. We will proudly convey the gratitude of America for the work of U.S. servicemembers and diplomats and other civilian leaders in Poland. When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world."

Both Pelosi and Zelensky shared videos of their meeting on Twitter.

Our Congressional Delegation was honored to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/zkc588Qcrv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

Pelosi’s meeting with Zelensky comes one week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) joined Pelosi on the trip.

Last week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve $33 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden told reporters in his remarks from the White House. "The costs of this fight, it's not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.”