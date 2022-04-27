Moral Decay: We Now Have a Teen Drag Queen Reality Show

Television personality Tyra Banks announced this week that she is the executive producer of a new reality show about minors who are drag queens.

Nylon reported Tuesday that the series, “Generation Drag,” will “follow five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves.” The six-episode show will premiere on streaming service Discovery+ on June 1, which marks the first day of “Pride Month.”

Banks, who was an executive producer on the show “America’s Next Top Model,” told Deadline that she has “admiration” for the five teens starring in the series.

“I have such admiration and respect for these teens. They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them,” added Tyra Banks. “These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honored to share their stories. I can’t wait for these popping personalities to show their fierceness to the world.”

The five children featured in the show are Noah, Jameson, Vinny, Bailey, and Nabela. Reports claim that the children are as young as 13.

According to Dragutante’s website, the nonprofit event is for “aspiring drag performers 18 & under.” Parents are required to be on-site for the entire experience.

“Teen queens, kings & non-binary performers ages 8-18 will have the opportunity to work side by side with legendary professionals while having their makeup done and create a look that lets them express their inner diva,” the website’s “About” section reads. “Dragutantes will enjoy the afternoon creating makeup looks, asking questions and experiencing their Drag debut in a safe setting.”





This month, Townhall covered how Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY) promoted “Drag Queen Story Hour” in a series of tweets.

“NYC’s next generation are getting a well rounded education about LGBTQ+ issues and gender identity,” she wrote.