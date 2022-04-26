Transgender Designer Under Fire for Selling Children’s Undergarments to ‘Flatten’ Male Genitals

A transgender designer is accused of child abuse for selling undergarments designed to “flatten” male genitals in boys as young as age four, Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The designer, Carmen Liu, released “cotton flattening” briefs with the smallest size fitting a child’s hip measurement 58 to 61 centimeters.

“Carmen Liu Kids is here for trans girls and non-binary children in their journey. We are the world's first company (you heard!) to listen to the children that need us. Each product is here to provide children with the stepping stones to finding themselves, in a supportive, validating experience,” the company’s “Kids” section on the website states.

The product description says the underpants are “designed to flatten the side profile of the pelvic area.”

The Daily Mail noted that doctors have come forward saying that the undergarments could cause infertility.

Doctors said putting sustained pressure on the genitals could cause permanent damage to young boys. ‘Testicles need to be at a lower temperature, a couple of degrees lower than the body,’ said consultant paediatrician Dr. Shiban Ahmed. ‘That is why they are in the scrotum, outside of the body. At a young age, if they continue to remain in a high position, the cells that produce sperm eventually die off.’ He said that could destroy the chances of fatherhood for boys who later changed their minds about becoming female.

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas launched investigations into the parents of transgender minors for child abuse. A federal judge temporarily blocked the investigations shortly after.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, told Townhall in an interview that “gender-affirming” care for minors in Texas is against state law.

"Here, the answer is clear regarding so-called sex-change procedures, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. When performed on children, these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law. They’re illegal. And family courts, family-law government agencies, and the like must do their part to stop it," Paxton said.