Trump Issues Scathing Statement Over CNN+ Shutting Down

Former President Donald Trump issued a scathing statement on Thursday after news broke that CNN+, the network's streaming service, would shutter one month after it launched.

In a statement shared by Liz Harrington, Trump’s spokeswoman, he slammed the network and shredded former Fox News host Chris Wallace, who left his long standing career with the network to join CNN+.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



“Congratulations to CNN+ on their decision to immediately FOLD for a lack of ratings, or viewers in any way, shape, or form. It was like an empty desert out there despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of… pic.twitter.com/9sgoDtaOak — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 21, 2022

As Julio covered, the news of CNN+ shutdown was first reported by Variety on Thursday. Shortly after, CNN confirmed the news, noting that they had spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” into creating the streaming service.

Despite pouring millions into CNN+, the network reportedly garnered only around 150,000 subscribers after it launched according to Axios, with a paltry 10,000 people watching on a daily basis.

"The decision was made by new management after CNN's former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month," a press release from CNN stated. It added that hundreds of staffers risk losing their jobs. Those who are not "absorbed elsewhere" in the company with receive six months of severance.

"CNN+ customers 'will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,'" the release added.