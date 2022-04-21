Trump Administration

Trump Issues Scathing Statement Over CNN+ Shutting Down

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Issues Scathing Statement Over CNN+ Shutting Down

Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

Former President Donald Trump issued a scathing statement on Thursday after news broke that CNN+, the network's streaming service, would shutter one month after it launched. 

In a statement shared by Liz Harrington, Trump’s spokeswoman, he slammed the network and shredded former Fox News host Chris Wallace, who left his long standing career with the network to join CNN+.

As Julio covered, the news of CNN+ shutdown was first reported by Variety on Thursday. Shortly after, CNN confirmed the news, noting that they had spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” into creating the streaming service. 

Despite pouring millions into CNN+, the network reportedly garnered only around 150,000 subscribers after it launched according to Axios, with a paltry 10,000 people watching on a daily basis.

"The decision was made by new management after CNN's former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month," a press release from CNN stated. It added that hundreds of staffers risk losing their jobs. Those who are not "absorbed elsewhere" in the company with receive six months of severance.

"CNN+ customers 'will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,'" the release added. 
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is Disney About to Fire Its CEO?
Spencer Brown
We Now Know Why Dwayne Haskins Was Walking on a Major Highway on the Day He Was Killed
Matt Vespa

The Driver Behind the Recent Historic Collapse of Hispanic Support for Democrats
Matt Vespa

Major Lingerie Retailer Appoints Male Ambassador
VIP
Madeline Leesman
White House Issues Clarification After Biden Confuses Two Major Issues
Katie Pavlich
Fake News: It Seems Trump Didn't Walk Out of Piers Morgan Interview
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular