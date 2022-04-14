Trump Administration
New Poll Shows Who Would Win the 2024 Republican Nomination Between Trump and DeSantis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2022 3:15 PM
New Poll Shows Who Would Win the 2024 Republican Nomination Between Trump and DeSantis

Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, many have speculated who the Republican nominee will be. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are two Republicans who may seek the party’s nomination for the upcoming election. Survey results released this week show who U.S. voters think the Republican nominee will be in 2024 if it were between DeSantis and Trump.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 40 percent of likely American voters believe former President Donald Trump would win if both he and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sought the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

In the survey, 22 percent of likely American voters think DeSantis would win the Republican nomination. Less than one-fourth, 23 percent of respondents, said they think neither Trump nor DeSantis would win the Republican nomination in 2024. Fifteen percent of respondents were “unsure.”

Among Hispanic voters, DeSantis is viewed more favorably than Trump. The results are also broken down by “very” and “somewhat” favorably and unfavorably.

Among Republican voters, Trump is viewed more favorably than DeSantis.

The survey, released on Wednesday, included 1,000 likely voters in the United States. It was conducted April 10 and 11 and the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

However, last week, conservative commentator Matt Walsh published a Twitter poll asking users if they would prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024. Those who responded overwhelmingly chose DeSantis.

