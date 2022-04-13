Poll: Majority of Voters Oppose the Biden Administration Ending Title 42

A new poll released this week shows that a majority of registered voters oppose the Biden administration's decision to rescind Title 42, a measure that went into effect under President Donald Trump that allowed Border Patrol Agents to expel migrants crossing the southern border to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Politico and Morning Consult poll found that 54 percent of voters surveyed said they oppose the Biden administration's decision to remove Title 42 in the coming weeks. This accounts for 41 percent who said they "strongly oppose" the move and 13 percent who "somewhat oppose" it.

On the other hand, 35 percent of voters in the poll support the decision. This accounts for 13 percent who "strongly support" the decision and 22 percent who "somewhat support" the decision. Ten percent of voters said they do not have an opinion on the matter.

Broken down by political party, Democrats overwhelmingly support Biden ending Title 42 more than Republicans. Sixty-two percent of Democrats support ending Title 42, while 23 percent oppose it.

On the contrary, a mere 9 percent of Republicans support Biden ending Title 42. An overwhelming majority of Republicans – 89 percent – oppose Biden's decision. Fifty-three percent of independent voters said they oppose ending Title 42 as well.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters from April 8 to April 11. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Title 42 officially ends May 23. It was put into effect in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.

This month, as Townhall has been following, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said that he will bus illegal immigrants that cross the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis also said that he wants to relocate migrants to Delaware or Martha's Vineyard.

President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created.



So, we're taking the border to him.



Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mFzh0BFU10 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 7, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Abbott's plans to send migrants to the nation's capitol a "publicity stunt."

Doocy: “The Texas Governor is saying that he’s going to start bussing border crossers to Washington DC, when they get here are you guys going to help them find a place to stay?”



Psaki: "The governor of Texas...does not have the legal authority to compel anyone to get on a bus." pic.twitter.com/9vdQezPiel — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2022

Wednesday, Spencer covered how the first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived in D.C. near Union Station, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Fox News reported that they've only seen single men come off the buses so far, rather than families.

The first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived near Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. this morning — 23 migrants were on board for the 1700+ mile drive from Del Rio. pic.twitter.com/l8AjGf1hpd — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 13, 2022



