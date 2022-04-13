Illegal Immigration

Poll: Majority of Voters Oppose the Biden Administration Ending Title 42

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 13, 2022 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Poll: Majority of Voters Oppose the Biden Administration Ending Title 42

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

A new poll released this week shows that a majority of registered voters oppose the Biden administration's decision to rescind Title 42, a measure that went into effect under President Donald Trump that allowed Border Patrol Agents to expel migrants crossing the southern border to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

The Politico and Morning Consult poll found that 54 percent of voters surveyed said they oppose the Biden administration's decision to remove Title 42 in the coming weeks. This accounts for 41 percent who said they "strongly oppose" the move and 13 percent who "somewhat oppose" it. 

On the other hand, 35 percent of voters in the poll support the decision. This accounts for 13 percent who "strongly support" the decision and 22 percent who "somewhat support" the decision. Ten percent of voters said they do not have an opinion on the matter. 

Broken down by political party, Democrats overwhelmingly support Biden ending Title 42 more than Republicans. Sixty-two percent of Democrats support ending Title 42, while 23 percent oppose it. 

On the contrary, a mere 9 percent of Republicans support Biden ending Title 42. An overwhelming majority of Republicans – 89 percent – oppose Biden's decision. Fifty-three percent of independent voters said they oppose ending Title 42 as well. 

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters from April 8 to April 11. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. 

Title 42 officially ends May 23. It was put into effect in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic. 

This month, as Townhall has been following, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said that he will bus illegal immigrants that cross the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis also said that he wants to relocate migrants to Delaware or Martha's Vineyard. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Abbott's plans to send migrants to the nation's capitol a "publicity stunt." 

Wednesday, Spencer covered how the first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived in D.C. near Union Station, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Fox News reported that they've only seen single men come off the buses so far, rather than families. 


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Another Wave Breadcrumb? New York Special Election Goes...Very Red
Guy Benson
Is the Person of Interest in the NYC Subway Shooting a Black Nationalist?
Matt Vespa

Producer Price Index Skyrockets as Inflation Rages Out of Control
Spencer Brown
Two More Weeks to Slow the Spread: CDC to Extend Federal Travel Mask Mandate
Spencer Brown
First Bus of Illegal Immigrants From Texas Arrives in Nation's Capital
Spencer Brown
Pennsylvania House Passes Measure Banning Biological Males From Women’s Sports
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular