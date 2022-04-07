White House Scoffs at Governor Abbott's Plans to Send Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C.

Yesterday Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. The move comes as the state braces for Title 42 to be withdrawn, which will cause an unprecedented crush on the southern border.

"We're going to take the border to him," Abbott said in an interview with Fox News.

President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created.



So, we're taking the border to him.



Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mFzh0BFU10 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 7, 2022

Abbott says the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He is fed up with the federal government mass releasing migrants into small TX cities. State officials say they are prepared to activate up to 900 buses, or “as many as needed”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Abbott's plans during the daily briefing Thursday and scoffed, arguing his statement is simply a "publicity stunt."

Doocy: “The Texas Governor is saying that he’s going to start bussing border crossers to Washington DC, when they get here are you guys going to help them find a place to stay?”



Psaki: "The governor of Texas...does not have the legal authority to compel anyone to get on a bus." pic.twitter.com/9vdQezPiel — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2022

For months the Biden administration has been flying and bussing thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to states across the country. Biden officials are perfectly fine with sending them to your neighborhood, but loudly object when sent to theirs.

"Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter," the New York Post reported in October. "Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s."

