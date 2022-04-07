Illegal Immigration

White House Scoffs at Governor Abbott's Plans to Send Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 07, 2022 5:30 PM
Yesterday Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. The move comes as the state braces for Title 42 to be withdrawn, which will cause an unprecedented crush on the southern border. 

"We're going to take the border to him," Abbott said in an interview with Fox News. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Abbott's plans during the daily briefing Thursday and scoffed, arguing his statement is simply a "publicity stunt." 

For months the Biden administration has been flying and bussing thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to states across the country. Biden officials are perfectly fine with sending them to your neighborhood, but loudly object when sent to theirs. 

"Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter," the New York Post reported in October. "Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s."

