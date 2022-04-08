British Cycling Bans All Transgender Athletes Following Controversy

The British Cycling Board of Directors voted in favor of suspending its transgender athlete policy, which previously gave an option for biological male transgender athletes to compete against women. This move comes after biological male cyclist "Emily" Bridges was barred from competing in a women's race last weekend.

As Townhall covered, Bridges, 21, was cut from competing in the women’s British National Omnium Championship on Saturday. Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of the sport, told British Cycling that Bridges was not eligible to participate. Reportedly, Bridges had also begun hormone therapy treatment last year.

A report from BBC noted that there were discussions among female athletes to boycott the race to protest Bridges’ involvement.

After the race, Bridges issued a statement saying “I have provided both British Cycling and the UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone limit has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months.”

On Friday, British Cycling issued a statement that the organization would suspend transgender athletes from competing for time being.

BREAKING: British Cycling Board of Directors has voted in favour of an immediate suspension of its transgender policy.



"We understand there are concerns regarding the extent to which our current policy appropriately reflects the Sports Councils’ Equality Group guidance" pic.twitter.com/TRWSvZ29ZC — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) April 8, 2022

“When we developed and published our Transgender and Non-binary Participation Policy, we did so with the intention of advancing the cause of promoting diversity and inclusion within the sport of cycling. Understanding that this is a fast-moving area of sports policy and scientific research, we committed to reviewing our policy annually or more frequently, as required, to reflect emerging circumstances,” the statement read.

“Due to the difference in the policies held by British Cycling and the UCI relating to the licensing process, it is currently possible for trans-female athletes to gain eligibility to race domestically while their cases remain pending with the UCI,” it continued. “This in turn allows those riders to accrue domestic ranking points which impact selection decisions for National Championship races, which is not only unprecedented in our sport, but is also unfair on all women riders and poses a challenge to the integrity of racing.”

“As a result of this, on Wednesday 6 April the British Cycling Board of Directors voted in favour of an immediate suspension of the current policy, pending a full review, which will be initiated in the coming weeks.”

This week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview that biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sporting events.

"I don't think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that's a controversial thing ... but it just seems to me to be sensible," Johnson said during a visit to a hospital on Wednesday.

"And I also happen to think that women should have spaces, whether it's in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever, which are dedicated to women. That's as far as my thinking has developed on this issue. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out," Johnson added.

Watch the interview below.



