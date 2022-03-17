Ukraine's George Washington? New Book Looks at Volodymyr Zelensky's Path to Wartime President

On Thursday, Regnery Publishing gave Townhall an exclusive sneak peek at the first major profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky titled “Zelensky: The Unlikely Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World.”

“Zelensky,” expected this spring, will be written by acclaimed authors and journalists Andrew Urban and Chris McLeod. The book will also include a forward by Russian-born U.S. intelligence expert Rebekah Koffler, who previously wrote “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.”

The upcoming book will detail how Zelensky's life took him from being the most famous comedy actor in Ukraine to becoming its first Jewish president. In addition, it will cover his integral role and impact pushing back against war criminal and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of his country, which has been captured in real-time since it began and shown across TV and social media.

“In an age where genuine heroism is so rare, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s cri de coeur echoed around the world,” Koffler’s forward, previewed exclusively by Townhall, states. “But Zelensky was not deterred, even after multiple assassination attempts conducted by Putin’s hit squads. He rose to meet the opposition and stood firm, displaying a courage that many thought no longer existed in today’s world.”

Co-author Urban is an investigative journalist, author, editor, and filmmaker who fled with his mother during the Hungarian Revolution. McLeod is an author and editor with family in Ukraine. “Zelensky” is expected to be released on April 19.