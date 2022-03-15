One Major Company Is Lifting Its Ban on Hiring Unvaccinated Individuals

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced this week that it will lift its ban on hiring individuals who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

In addition to lifting the ban on hiring unvaccinated individuals, Bloomberg reported that the company will end mandatory testing for employees who are unvaccinated beginning April 4. Employees will no longer be required to report positive COVID-19 cases and the offices will become voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, effective immediately.

“Across the U.S., as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with Covid as part of our new normal,” the company reportedly said in its memo. However, employees working in New York City are required to continue to abide by the city’s stringent COVID-19 regulations.

Last week, United Airlines issued a similar announcement letting unvaccinated employees with exemptions return to their full-time positions.

In December, Townhall covered how JPMorgan employees in Manhattan who were unvaccinated were told they would be required to work from home. At the time, a reported 90 percent of employees at the company located in Manhattan were vaccinated.

In the memo in December, the company also slammed the city’s indoor mask mandate, describing it as “unfair.”

"It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks, and would be a step that would slow the progress we've already made toward business normalcy," the memo stated.