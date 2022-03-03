Pelosi Says Congresswomen Who Heckled Biden During SOTU ‘Should Just Shut Up’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Republican congresswomen Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) should ‘shut up’ after they heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

In a press briefing, Pelosi was asked about Greene and Boebert’s “outbursts” during Biden’s SOTU. The reporter who posed the question pointed to a separate incident where Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) shouted “you lie!” at President Obama during his State of the Union in 2009.

“I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham, said. Shut up,” Pelosi told reporters. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”

Speaker Pelosi on outbursts from Reps. Boebert and Greene during the State of the Union: "I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said: 'Shut Up.'" pic.twitter.com/0JQBaiMPfF — Forbes (@Forbes) March 3, 2022

Pelosi then concluded the press conference.

As Matt covered, Boebert and Greene chanted “build the wall” during a round of applause during Biden’s remarks.

#SOTU: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and other Republicans chanted "Build the Wall!" after President Biden discussed securing the border and fixing the immigration system. pic.twitter.com/JjExFf7BBh — Forbes (@Forbes) March 2, 2022

Later on, Boebert shouted from the audience, “you put them in – 13 of them!” when Biden mentioned how veterans who develop cancer from battlefield conditions would end up in “flag-draped coffins." Boebert was referring to the 13 American service members who died in our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden references fallen US soldiers returning home in a flag-draped coffin.



From the audience: "13 of them!" pic.twitter.com/RS3Qfhhi7a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

Matt noted in his report how Greene "was heard grumbling through the entire part of Biden's speech about Covid policy before she shouted a remark about women's sports when Biden mentioned new laws targeting transgender Americans and their families."

Greene's remark about protecting women's sports can be heard during the applause.

Pres. Biden: "For our LGBTQ+ Americans: let's finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families—it's simply wrong." https://t.co/cKixEw7KOM #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ZdWrAUD9nw — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2022

In 2020, Pelosi tore up a copy of former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. In his address, Pelosi was also seen mouthing remarks.

WATCH: At the end of President Trump's State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up her copy of the speech. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/sDEkNBD0DW — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 5, 2020

In her weekly press conference after Trump's SOTU, Pelosi defended her actions, claiming that she "tore up a manifesto of mistruths."