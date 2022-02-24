World Leaders Condemn Russia for Its Attack On Ukraine

Several world leaders issued remarks on Thursday condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion into Ukraine, as Townhall has been covering.

As Spencer noted, Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine as Wednesday turned into Thursday in Eastern Europe, even as the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting condemning Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. Videos and reports then emerged showing explosions and air raid sirens in Ukrainian cities.

In televised remarks just before 6 a.m. Moscow time, Putin included a threat to western countries, stating that intervening on Ukraine's behalf would lead to a response from Russia with "consequences that you never have had before in your history."

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a televised address on Thursday where he described the invasion as a “turning point in the history of Europe” and that there will be “long lasting, profound consequences on our lives.”

“We did everything we could to avoid this war. But it is here. And we are ready,” Macron said in his remarks. “To this act of war we will reply without weakness.”

“The sanctions that will be imposed upon Russia will be equal to what they have done in the economic sphere, in the energy sector,” he added.

“By choosing war, President Putin did not just attack Ukraine,” he said. “He has decided to carry out the most serious attack on peace, on stability in Europe for decades.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued televised remarks where he vowed to issue “massive” sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy.”

In his remarks, Johnson called Putin a “dictator” and said “we are joined in our outrage by friends and allies from around the world.”

“We will work with them for however long it takes to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored because this act of reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine. It’s an attack on democracy and freedom in Eastern Europe and around the world,” he continued. “This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign, independent, European people to choose their own future. That is a right that the U.K. will always defend.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s “reckless” invasion into Ukraine in a written statement reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In the statement, Scholz described Russia’s attack as “a blatant breach of international law that is in no way justifiable.”

"Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action right now. We will consult within the G7, NATO and the EU in the course of today,” Scholz added in the written statement. “It is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, calling it “unacceptable.”

“This step, which we see as contrary to international law, is a blow to regional stability and peace,” Erdogan said in a televised address.

“We sincerely regret that Russia and Ukraine, that we see both as friendly countries and that we have close political and social relations, have come face to face in this way,” he added.