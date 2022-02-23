Russia

Donetsk and Luhansk ‘Leaders’ Reportedly Send Appeal to Putin to Help ‘Repel’ Ukranian Troops

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Feb 23, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

Leaders from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic reportedly sent letters asking Russia for help to “repel” aggression from the Ukrainian army. 

Images of the letters were shared from the Kremlin via the TASS Russian News Agency and are dated Tuesday, Feb. 22. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the DNR and LNR “appealed” to Russian President Vladimir Putin to “help repel aggression of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” to “prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.” 

The TASS reported that the appeals to Putin say that “Kyiv continues to build up its military presence on the line of contact, while receiving comprehensive support, including military support, from the United States and other Western states. The Kiev regime is focused on resolving the conflict by force.”

On Wednesday, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said that they believe “additional Russian military forces” are moving into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

