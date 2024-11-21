Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.
Here’s How Many FCC Complaints Were Filed After Kamala Harris’ 'SNL' Appearance

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 21, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”) just before the 2024 presidential election garnered 70 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints. 

According to The Hill, the vast majority of objections directed at the FCC included complaints that Harris’s “SNL” cameo violated the agency’s “equal time” rule. This information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

As Townhall covered, Harris appeared alongside Hollywood actress Maya Rudolph as the "mirror image" of herself.

The Hill noted that the complaints filed in as soon as the episode aired (via The Hill):

“I think it’s unconscionable for SNL to have only invited a single candidate onto their show this past Saturday,” a viewer from Austin, Texas, wrote. “It shows an extreme political bias and does not offer any other candidate the same opportunity to deliver their message.”

“What a crock of crap that NBC pulled on the American people. That was a cheap shot by NBC and SNL to try and influence the presidential race,” another viewer from Spring Creek, Nev., wrote, adding that the network “should be punished for this stunt.”

“This is no time for propaganda to be allowed in our country,” a viewer from Concord, N.C., said in a letter to the FCC.

Another Oklahoma City, Okla., viewer wrote that while they “don’t really have a dog in this fight” and typically vote Libertarian, “NBC’s allowing of their program ‘Saturday Night Live’ to have Vice President Harris appear in the opening of their weekly program I believe constitutes a violation of the FCC equal time rule.”

One day after Harris’ appearance, NBC News aired a short video message from Trump in an effort to provide equal airtime. 

“Vice President Harris needs to be disqualified from the presidential election due to her appearance on SNL,” one viewer wrote.

“She needs to be held accountable so no one can try to do it again in the future. Political affiliation does not matter in this instance, all should be held accountable,” they added.

