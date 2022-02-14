Canada's Most Populated Province Will No Longer Require Vaccine Passports

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province will no longer require proof-of-vaccination to enter most indoor establishments. The new policy will take effect in two weeks.

According to the Associated Press, Ford said the anti-vaccine mandate protests, including the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, did not influence the decision. Ford claimed the policy will change because “it is safe to do so.”

The report noted that the province will remove its 50 percent capacity limit this Thursday, four days earlier than scheduled. Ford did not give the AP an idea as to when the mask requirement in public places will end.

“Let me be very clear: We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor but despite it,” Ford told the AP.

As Townhall covered, an anti-vaccine mandate “Freedom Convoy” made its way across Canada last month to protest vaccine mandates pushed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This month, the nation’s capital, Ottawa, declared a state of emergency over the convoy after the trucks parked in the city streets. The convoy then spread to other parts of the country, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Michigan and Canada.

Last week, I covered how Mayor Drew Dilkens of Windsor, Ontario, said in a press conference that Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer offered to send over “heavy equipment” to remove trucks blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

“Ford said he would support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government if it proposed further measures to quell the protests,” the AP reported.

Trudeau previously stated that those participating in the protest are a "small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views."

As Rebecca reported, Trudeau has also reportedly said that “everything’s on the table” to end the protests, including how he’s not ruling out the “eventuality” of using the military.