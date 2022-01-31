Canada

Justin Trudeau Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

On Thursday, Trudeau announced that he was isolating after he was exposed to the virus. He revealed that he was working at home and that he would be isolated for five days. Trudeau received his booster shot earlier this month.

Trudeau’s positive test result comes after a convoy of truckers in Canada traveled cross-country to Ottawa to protest the government’s vaccine mandate for truckers. As Rebecca reported, a Canadian vaccine mandate now requires that truck drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada international border to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This month, as I covered, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against travel to Canada after citing “very high” levels of the virus in the country.  

