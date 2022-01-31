Justin Trudeau Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

On Thursday, Trudeau announced that he was isolating after he was exposed to the virus. He revealed that he was working at home and that he would be isolated for five days. Trudeau received his booster shot earlier this month.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

Trudeau’s positive test result comes after a convoy of truckers in Canada traveled cross-country to Ottawa to protest the government’s vaccine mandate for truckers. As Rebecca reported, a Canadian vaccine mandate now requires that truck drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada international border to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This month, as I covered, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against travel to Canada after citing “very high” levels of the virus in the country.