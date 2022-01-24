Joe Rogan Slams CNN: ‘People Know That They’re Full of S***’

Last week, podcast host Joe Rogan ripped into CNN, calling the network “smug,” “preposterous,” and saying that they “disseminate propaganda.”

Rogan made the remarks in a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with guest James Lindsay. Lindsay is the founder of New Discourses, a platform that pushes back against political correctness and “where we can start taking back our terms and our societies and using them the ways we want to.”

In the interview, Rogan and Lindsay discussed CNN’s low 2021 ratings. Rogan said it’s a result of CNN’s “preposterous” coverage that “disseminate[s] propaganda.”

“They [CNN] have to know that they’ve destroyed their business,” Rogan said.

“They have no credibility left,” Lindsay responded.

“And they have to think that, the thing about the 90 percent drop in the ratings last year, they want to say that it’s because of scandals,” Rogan added, explaining that two producers on staff were “busted being pedophiles.”

“Two high level producers,” Lindsay added.

“But most people don’t know that, though. Most people aren’t aware of that. Because they never even covered it,” Rogan said.

“Right. It’s that their programming sucks,” Lindsay responded.

“It’s not just that it sucks, but it's preposterous. It’s preposterous,” Rogan continued. “It’s also this smugness in which they disseminate propaganda. People know that they’re full of s***. And they’re doing it with a smugness. And it turns people off. It would turn people off even if they were accurate.”

“It’s also an extreme lack of understanding of human nature, the way they discuss things,” Rogan added. “Like one of the things, they were talking about shaming people, like whether or not we should start shaming people for not following the public health guidelines that have changed over and over again and have proven over and over again to be wrong. Like what are you f****** saying? You’re on the news and you’re talking about shaming people?”

Last year, Rogan battled CNN after they mocked him for taking doctor-prescribed Ivermectin to fight his COVID-19 infection. The network reportedly claimed he took a “horse dewormer.” However, Rogan took monoclonal antibodies, Z-pack, antibiotics, and a vitamin drip as well to recover.

Watch Rogan's remarks below.