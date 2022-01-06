New Poll Shows How the Majority of Americans Feel About the Future Of Our Democracy

Last month, I reported on a poll that showed how Americans feel regarding the governments’ involvement in the supply chain crisis and a separate poll detailing how much Americans unvaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus trust the government. A new poll published this week shows how Americans feel about the future of our democracy.

More than eight in 10 registered voters in a recent poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University say that they are “very” or “somewhat” worried about the future of America’’s democracy. Fifteen percent of voters said they are “not very worried” or “not at all” worried about the future of America’s democracy.

Specifically, 51 percent of voters say they are “very worried” about the future of American democracy. Thirty-two percent said that they are “somewhat worried,” 8 percent said they are not very worried”, and 7 percent said they are “not at all worried” about American democracy.

In the poll, which was released Monday, the majority of both Republican and Democratic respondents said that they are “very” or “somewhat” worried about the future of American democracy. Eighty-two percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans believed this.

A majority of respondents, 71 percent, said that American democracy is “weaker” than it was four years ago. Nineteen percent of respondents said it is “stronger” than it was four years ago. A mere 6 percent said it has remained the same as it was four years ago.

Broken down by political party, 59 percent of Democrats and 85 percent of Republicans said that American democracy is weaker now than it was four years ago. On the contrary, 31 percent of Democrats and 9 percent of Republicans said American democracy is stronger now than before. Seven percent of Democrats and 5 percent of Republicans said that it has remained the same.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2021. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.