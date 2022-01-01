Illinois Congresswoman Announces Reelection Bid With Trump Endorsement

Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th congressional district, announced Saturday that she plans to seek another term in the House of Representatives. In her announcement, she revealed that she has received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my reelection in IL-15,” Miller tweeted. “I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda.”

“Congresswoman Mary Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! Strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets, Mary is a champion of our America First agenda. She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump’s statement read.

Miller will run against Republican incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis in the 2022 midterms. This comes as a result of a redistricting process – controlled by Democrats – that took place this fall. Davis has represented Illinois’ 13th congressional district since 2013. Davis campaigned with Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

In a statement, Miller noted that Trump inspired her to run for office in 2020 and that she plans to “take on the DC swamp.”

"President Donald Trump inspired me to run in 2020 because our country needs principled conservatives in Congress who always put America First," Miller said in the statement. "Today, President Trump is endorsing me because I am a conservative fighter who is not afraid to take on the DC swamp."

In a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times, Miller said that she is fighting to impeach President Biden for their handling of the ongoing border crisis.

“I’m proud to be the only member of Congress from Illinois who is fighting to impeach Joe Biden and the lawless Biden Cabinet for leaving our border exposed to an invasion of illegal immigration,” Miller said in statement to the Sun-Times.

“Illinois lost a congressional seat in the reapportionment following the 2020 Census,” the Sun-Times noted in their report. “In their remap, state Democrats, who control the state House, Senate and governor’s office, threw GOP incumbents Miller, Davis of Taylorville and Rep. Mike Bost from Murphysboro into two districts in central and southern Illinois.”

The Sun-Times added that Miller does not live in the new 15th district where she is running for office.

In an interview last month, Davis told Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet that he would “welcome” Trump’s endorsement.

“Every time President Trump gets involved in a race, it amplifies the race,” Davis said. “I certainly, as President Trump’s co-chair of his campaign during the last race, somebody who campaigned with the entire Trump team during the Iowa caucuses where I got to go to my old grade school in Des Moines, Iowa and caucus at multiple precincts on behalf of the president, I would welcome his support.”