Twitter Suspends Account of Prominent Vaccine Scientist

In August, I reported that social media platform Twitter permanently suspended former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson's account for spreading "misleading" information regarding Wuhan coronavirus vaccines. Berenson took to his Substack account to let his followers know he was banned from Twitter. Now, a prominent scientist responsible for creating mRNA vaccines was removed from the platform.

This week, Twitter suspended the account of Dr. Robert W. Malone, who is a virologist and immunologist focused on developing mRNA technology, pharmaceuticals, and research.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone has been vocal about his skepticism of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Malone published a post on his Substack blog to let his followers know that Twitter permanently removed his account @RWMaloneMD.

"We all knew it would happen eventually," Malone wrote in his Substack post. "Today it did. Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries."

According to The Atlantic, Malone wrote in his Twitter bio that he "literally invented mRNA technology when I was 28." On his website, it states, "As the original 'inventor' of mRNA and DNA vaccines…I am concerned about how technology is being developed and implemented."

Nature reported that in 1987, Malone performed a "landmark" experiment at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies where he mixed strands of messenger RNA with droplets of fat to produce "a molecular stew." Human cells applied to this absorbed the mRNA and began producing proteins. He wrote after the experiment that it might be possible to "treat RNA as a drug."

Several posts on Malone's Substack show his skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly for children. He described it as a "highly politicized" and "pressing issue" confronting parents and health officials across the globe. He's noted that "active censorship by legacy media outlets" has made the issue worsen.

"I am a vaccinologist. I invented the core mRNA vaccine technology platform. I have spent much of my career working on vaccine development. I have also had extensive experience in drug repurposing for infectious disease outbreaks. I am not an antivaxxer in any way, shape or form," Malone wrote on his website. "But I do believe that the short cuts that the USG have taken in bringing the mRNA and the adenovirus vaccines to market for this pandemic have been detrimental and contrary to globally accepted standards for developing and regulating safe and effective licensed products."