Actress Kirstie Alley Slams Jen Psaki’s Attitude: ‘Build Your Manners Back Better’

On Thursday, award-winning actress Kirstie Alley slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, saying she perpetuates “mean girl s***” and is condescending.

“Omg Jen Saki [sic].. can you answer ANY question FULLY and without that condescending smirk? We are an audience of Americans who are listening in earnest for answers, not mean girl [s***]. Build your manners back better,” Alley wrote on Twitter.

Alley, who voted for former President Trump in 2016 and 2020, has previously been outspoken about her views on Twitter.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it?? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

In an interview with Fox News in October 2020, Alley doubled-down on her support for Trump, saying that she doesn’t take anything personally when she is attacked for her political views.

"They always attack me on the same three things: I'm a fat, irrelevant, Scientologist," Alley told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"But, this has been going on for 40 years, so I'm sort of prepared," she continued. "That really is basically all they have to offer, so I honestly don't take it too personally because I feel that people are angry and they have the right to say what they want to say, and I have the right to block them if I don't like the way they speak."

A week before Biden’s inauguration, Alley called out Biden for not wearing a mask in his speeches and interviews, because “the pandemic is no longer in the news!”