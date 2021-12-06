Former Sen. David Perdue Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid

On Monday, former Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, announced his candidacy for Georgia’s gubernatorial race in the 2022 midterm elections.

In Perdue’s announcement video, he immediately called out one of his opponents, former Georgia state lawmaker and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams. As I covered, she is predicted to be the Democratic frontrunner in the race.

“I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia,” Perdue said at the opening of the video. “Make no mistake, Abrams will smile, lie, and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical vision of the state that would look more like California or New York.”

Additionally, Perdue called out current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), saying “he has failed all of us and cannot win in November.”

“Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to Abrams and cost us two Senate seats, the Senate majority, and gave Joe Biden free rein,” Perdue said in the video. “Think about how different it would be today is Kemp had fought Abrams first, instead of fighting Trump. Kemp caved before the election, and the country is paying the price today.”

Perdue, who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2021, touted his track record of creating jobs, and spending his life “in the real world.”

“We face an unprecedented onslaught from the woke left, in Georgia and across the country,” Perdue continued. “We cannot keep giving in, caving into their demands. We simply must fight back to protect Georgia.”

Some of the issues Perdue mentioned in the video are eliminating state income tax, making cities safer again, keeping parents involved in schools, and fighting Biden’s overreaching mandates, “like Florida’s doing,” Perdue said in the video.

“And let me be very clear: over my dead body will we ever give Stacey Abrams control of our elections again,” Perdue stated.

Watch the announcement below.