Stacey Abrams Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid

On Wednesday, Democrat Stacey Abrams announced her candidacy for Georgia governor in the 2022 midterm elections. She announced her bid via Twitter.

In Abram’s campaign announcement, the former state legislator claimed that she did her part to help families make it through the pandemic throughout the state of Georgia, stating that she helped residents “be seen and have a voice.”

“My job has been to put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia,” she said in the video announcement.

“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership,” Abrams said in the video. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without also taking responsibility. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of Governor.”

Abrams represented Georgia’s 89th district for the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and served as minority leader from 2011 to 2019. She was previously a candidate in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. She lost to Brian Kemp, a Republican, who became Georgia’s governor. 2022 could be a rematch between Abrams and Kemp.

During her time as a lawmaker, Abrams focused heavily on voting rights. In 2018, she founded the organization Fair Fight Action to address “voter suppression.” A New York Times article from November 2020 credited Abrams for boosting voter turnout in the presidential election where President Biden won the state.

