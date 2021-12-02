Abortion

Pro-Abortion GOP Senator Supports Codifying Roe v. Wade Into Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Pro-Abortion GOP Senator Supports Codifying Roe v. Wade Into Law

Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Pro-abortion Republican Sen. Susan Collins (ME) said Wednesday that she supports passing legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into law. This announcement came the same day the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Dobbs, as I covered, is the first case in decades that could overturn landmark cases Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, decided in 1973 and 1992, respectively. Dobbs surrounds the constitutionality of of 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. 

In a statement shared by NBC News on Wednesday, Collins’ spokesperson Annie Clark clarified that Collins supports passing Roe “protections” into law. 

"Senator Collins supports the right to an abortion and believes that the protections in the Roe and Casey decisions should be passed into law. She has had some conversations with her colleagues about this and is open to further discussions," the statement said. 

However, Collins previously stated that she would not support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which is Democrat-led legislation that would codify Roe into federal law. 

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Collins said, "I support codifying Roe. Unfortunately the bill … goes way beyond that.” Collins added on, explaining that she found parts of the WHPA’s language "extreme."

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who received Collins’ endorsement in 2018, reportedly told her ahead of his confirmation that Roe is “settled law.” But, as The Washington Post reported Wednesday, during the Dobbs hearings, Kavanaugh “repeatedly indicated that he would be open to overturning ‘settled law,’ including Roe v. Wade.” 

“The Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion, but leaves the issue for the people of the states, or perhaps Congress to resolve in the democratic process,” Kavanaugh said in the hearings, indicating that he would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Wants Businesses to Bulldoze Court Rulings on His Vaccine Mandates
Katie Pavlich
GOP Senators Intro Bill to Stop Biden's Plan to Pay Illegals
Spencer Brown

What Happens When a Peanut Butter Brand Wades into the World of Woke Politics
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Ron DeSantis Blasts Biden for Stricter Travel Restrictions for US Citizens But Not Illegal Immigrants
Julio Rosas
Leftists Lose It Over Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn
Madeline Leesman

Biden's World: UN Might Admit the Taliban into the Organization
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular