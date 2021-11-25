Kamala Harris Reportedly Spent Over $500 on Cookware in Paris Amid Record U.S. Inflation

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly spent over $500 on cookware at Parisian shop E. Dehillerin amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty in the United States.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Harris visited the shop during her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris this month. The shop is located outside of the world-renowned Louvre museum, which includes the famous Mona Lisa painting.

Reportedly, Harris dropped $375 on a serving dish and $160 on a frying pan. She added on other kitchen accessories, such as a porcelain cocotte and egg dish, a copper cleaner, and wooden spoons. Altogether, she spent 516 euros, which amounts to roughly $600.

In a video captured by C-SPAN, Harris told onlookers as she entered the shop “I just want to buy a pot.” She said looking for a pot for Thanksgiving was “part of what I have in mind.”

The two minute and thirty second video shows Harris browsing the store and asking employees if they have pots of a specific size with two handles. As she began to walk toward the back of the store to resume shopping, the reporters were quickly rushed out.

The Free Beacon spoke to an American tourist who visited the store the same time as Harris, who claimed he was “shocked” when the store clerk informed him what Harris purchased.

“I was surprised that our vice president was out purchasing boutique pans in Paris,” the American tourist told the Free Beacon. “She proclaimed at a press conference just a day earlier that her focus was on the American worker.”

As Rebecca covered, Harris’ latest approval rating is a paltry 28 percent. She said this month that tackling the current record-high inflation is one of the Biden administration’s top priorities.

“It’s a big issue and we take it seriously and it is a priority for us,” Harris said during a press conference Nov. 12.

"Prices have gone up and families and individuals are dealing with the realities of the bread costs more, the gas costs more, and have to understand what that means," she added. "That’s about the cost of living going up. That’s about having to stress and stretch limited resources."

As Spencer covered, the American Farm Bureau Federation estimated that Americans’ Thanksgiving dinner will be 14 percent more expensive this year.

This year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 will run you $53.31—less than $6.00 per person, according to Farm Bureau’s 36th annual #ThanksgivingSurvey. This is up 14% from last year’s average of $46.90. More on this year's Thanksgiving dinner cost ?? https://t.co/AOybfJTZv1 pic.twitter.com/Dz4zcgvO2B — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) November 18, 2021

"The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers," a release accompanying the findings explains.

As Spencer noted, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation Veronica Nigh said "several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner" including "dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months" as well as "inflationary pressure throughout the economy."

Totaled up, Thanksgiving this year is the most expensive since 1986, when the Bureau began its yearly survey. In July, as Spencer mentioned, the Biden administration boasted how Americans would save 16 centers on the cost of their Independence Day BBQ.