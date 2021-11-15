Former Trump Aide Says the United States Should 'Have One Religion'

An aide to President Donald Trump said at a conference on Saturday that the United States should have a single religion, citing the line in the Pledge of Allegiance, "one nation under God." In his speech, he elaborated, saying that "God Almighty is involved in this country" because it is "the shining city on the hill."

During a speech at the "ReAwaken America" conference in San Antonio, Texas, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn made the remarks regarding religion and blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon's historic indictment.

"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said in his speech. "One nation under God, and one religion under God."

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Flynn also discussed former White House strategist Steve Bannon's indictment by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots on January 6. He described it as a "crucifixion" and "an abuse of freedom of speech."

In San Antonio tonight, Michael Flynn says that Steve Bannon’s indictment is “an abuse of freedom of speech.” He says this is part of an “insurrection crucifixion and Nancy Pelosi is the Pontius Pilate.” pic.twitter.com/trTIUReQNz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

"This is the crucifixion of our First Amendment freedom to speak, freedom to peacefully assemble. It's unbelievable," Flynn said in his speech. "It's been 40 years, over 40 years. We've never had one person – not one person – held in contempt or indicted in contempt of Congress."

On Monday, Bannon turned himself in to the FBI on charges of criminal contempt of Congress.

Flynn served as Trump's first national security adviser until he resigned in February 2017, one month after he assumed the position.