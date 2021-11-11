All Adults in One State are Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Wuhan coronavirus booster shots have been at the forefront of news surrounding the vaccine, as the Biden administration pushed boosters for the general public in August only for it to get struck down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Instead, the FDA allowed older and high-risk adults to get a booster. However, one state with high COVID-19 rates has gone a step further, allowing all adults to obtain booster shots to curb the spread of the virus statewide.

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, signed an executive order allowing any resident 18 years of age or older to get a COVID-19 booster shot. This move comes after a recent surge of the virus in the state.

The order, Executive Order 2021-137, declares the entire state "high risk for exposure or transmission of coronavirus disease." It also requires vaccine providers Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson to provide a booster vaccine to any adult who received their initial dose. Previously, boosters were already available to residents aged 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are high risk of exposure to getting the virus. These parameters fell in line with federal guidelines.

On Tuesday, Colorado activated its crisis standards of care plan to help hospitals determine how to allocate limited staff and other resources in the midst of increased hospitalizations.

According to the Associated Press, about 1,426 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday that Colorado could hit nearly 2,258 COVID-19 hospitalizations by Jan. 1, which would be a record high.

"Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot," the order reads. "I urge all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. And given the severity of the current outbreak across the State, I urge all Coloradans who are eligible and have not yet received any vaccine to get one immediately."

This week, Pfizer submitted its request, along with its German partner BioNTech, to receive authorization for its booster shot for all adults. For those who are already eligible to get a booster, the FDA will allow a "mix and match" approach – allowing patients to receive a booster from a different vaccine provider from their initial dose.