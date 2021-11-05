Lady Gaga Claims She Looked for ‘Evidence of The Insurrection’ Ahead of Her 2021 Inauguration Performance

Award-winning singer Lady Gaga told British Vogue in a recent interview that she looked for “evidence of the insurrection” at the United States Capitol before her performance at President Biden’s inauguration in January.

“When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection,” Gaga told the magazine. She then explained that she would have been a “combat journalist” if she weren’t a singer.

“I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams,” she added. She mentioned that the gown she wore for her performance at the inauguration was “a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress.”

Gaga, an outspoken Leftist, said in the interview that performing at Biden’s inauguration was “one of the proudest days of [her] whole life.”

“Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about,” she said.

In October 2020, Gaga released a video via Twitter endorsing then-former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. In the video, she donned camo attire, sipping a beer, standing near the front of a pickup truck.

“If you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, or Arizona, I encourage you to vote,” she said, along with “I’m voting for America.” Twitter users were quick to point out her attempt to appeal to middle America in the video.

In 2017, as we covered, Gaga was one of several celebrities calling for more gun control after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. The shooting left over 50 people dead and over 500 injured. She tweeted at then-President Trump and then-Speaker Paul Ryan saying that “blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate.”