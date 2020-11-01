Joe Biden

Lady Gaga Drops One of the Strangest Endorsement Videos This Election Cycle

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 01, 2020 11:40 AM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pop sensation Lady Gaga on Saturday released a video endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. It wasn't surprising that she backed the Democratic ticket. She's been an outspoken Democratic supporter for years. But what was interesting is how she decided to make the announcement. Apparently she thought dressing like a redneck, with a beer in one hand, camo on and a pick up truck in the background would suddenly convince voters to turn out for Biden-Harris. The richest part: her appeal was made to swing state voters, you know, those people in "flyover" that coastal elites typically look down upon?

Conservatives were quick to call her out for her pandering and the biggest gripe was her wasting her perfectly good beer:

At least Bryan Suits called it what it was:

On top of it, the pop singer posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to vote by giving them various outfits to choose from:

What makes this whole thing irritating is this is precisely how coastal elites view those of us who live in the middle of the country. They have such a disdain for our lifestyle. They see us as beneath them because we enjoy the simpler things in life, like having a beer with friends, hanging out in our pick up trucks and, yes, hunting. The camo really was a fine touch since Lady Gaga has done work with PETA. She's the last person on earth who would actually use camo for what it was intended for. 

If this doesn't tell you what you need to know about Hollywood, nothing will.

