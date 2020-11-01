Lady Gaga Drops One of the Strangest Endorsement Videos This Election Cycle

Pop sensation Lady Gaga on Saturday released a video endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. It wasn't surprising that she backed the Democratic ticket. She's been an outspoken Democratic supporter for years. But what was interesting is how she decided to make the announcement. Apparently she thought dressing like a redneck, with a beer in one hand, camo on and a pick up truck in the background would suddenly convince voters to turn out for Biden-Harris. The richest part: her appeal was made to swing state voters, you know, those people in "flyover" that coastal elites typically look down upon?

Conservatives were quick to call her out for her pandering and the biggest gripe was her wasting her perfectly good beer:

This is Lady Gaga trying to appeal to Middle America.



HOW DO YOU DO FELLOW PICK-UP TRUCK OWNERS I LIKE BEER TOO https://t.co/OmwNzlWcls — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 1, 2020

Real rednecks wouldn’t have wasted that perfectly good beer, Gaga. I speak from experience. https://t.co/IDg0xQvO50 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 1, 2020

I'm pretty sure people in flyover see through your fake camo and shitty beer. Pandering won't work, lady. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 1, 2020

Gross. Makes me want to vote for whoever you hate — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 1, 2020

Why would you take one sip of your beer and throw it on the ground? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 1, 2020

You create cultural cow manure. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 1, 2020

At least Bryan Suits called it what it was:

This is basically blackface. — Bryan Suits. KFI Los Angeles (@darksecretplace) November 1, 2020

The only thing that would have made this pandering even richer: a gun in one hand. https://t.co/qpKzaq3632 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 1, 2020

On top of it, the pop singer posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to vote by giving them various outfits to choose from:

SHE DID NOT JUST GO FROM CHROMATICA TO A KARDASHIAN TO AVANT GARDE FASHION SHOW IN A SINGLE VIDEO WEARING A BRUNETTE WIG AND FLAWLESS MAKEUP WITH SOUR CANDY IN THE BACKGROUND. And all of this so that people go vote. Lady Gaga is invaluable ?????? pic.twitter.com/UkhXbv7CE7 — Lady Gaga Alerts ?? (@GagasAlerts) October 31, 2020

What makes this whole thing irritating is this is precisely how coastal elites view those of us who live in the middle of the country. They have such a disdain for our lifestyle. They see us as beneath them because we enjoy the simpler things in life, like having a beer with friends, hanging out in our pick up trucks and, yes, hunting. The camo really was a fine touch since Lady Gaga has done work with PETA. She's the last person on earth who would actually use camo for what it was intended for.

If this doesn't tell you what you need to know about Hollywood, nothing will.