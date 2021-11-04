Meghan McCain on Virginia Gubernatorial Election: ‘Democrats Should Be Petrified’ Ahead of 2022 Midterms

Meghan McCain said that Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss in the Virginia gubernatorial election should be a “grisly warning” to Democrats and the Biden administration ahead of next year’s midterm elections and the 2024 general election.

In her Wednesday column for Daily Mail, McCain described McAuliffe as a “rotting political corpse” and that Democrat’s efforts to silence parents were the driving force that led to Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia.

“Democrats should be petrified today,” her column reads.

“This is not a red state by any political analyst’s metric and many of the citizens of the state of Virginia have been reliable democratic voters for a very long time…up until today,” she continues. “It’s the culmination of the past eighteen months of teachers unions shutting down schools and refusing to reopen them, the rise and spread of Critical Race Theory, the scandal of a girl’s rape in a bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt and the subsequent coverup by the teacher’s board, of parent’s being called ‘domestic terrorists’ for daring to dissent and finally Terry McAullif’s (sic) tone-deaf comment that ‘parents shouldn’t be involved in the classroom.’”

McCain, who resides in Virginia, noted that several prominent Democrats – including former President Obama – campaigned for McAuliffe in a state that generally votes blue. Given this, she described McAuliffe’s loss as “nothing more than a bloodbath for Democrats” going forward.

“The election in Virginia was a referendum on many things but, most of all, on how badly America has turned on President Biden and his far left radical, progressive minions,” McCain stated in the column.

“And as for Terry McAuliffe, he will fade away into the obscurity of the trash-bin of failed campaigns. He has no one to blame but himself and the woke agenda he fell for,” she added. “His rotting political corpse should be a grisly warning to any Democrat; Do not mess with mothers, families, or children because it will be the end of you.”